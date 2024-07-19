Sow Good (SOWG) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -53.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $650.96 million 3.26

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 325 1321 1524 31 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.82% -48.84% -12.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

