SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,095. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

