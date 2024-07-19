SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.69

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.69 and last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 12706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

