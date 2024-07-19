Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.90

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.90 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.42), with a volume of 988737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.01, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.25. The company has a market capitalization of £130.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,138.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

