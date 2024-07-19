Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.61.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

