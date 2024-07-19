Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 2,788,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,733. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

