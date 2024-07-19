S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

