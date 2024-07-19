Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading Down 7.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 23,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 4,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stabilis Solutions
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.