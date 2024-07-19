Star Group, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Star Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.42. Star Group has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.76.

About Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

