State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 63,509 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $40,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

