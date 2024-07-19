State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. 394,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

