State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. 99,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,681. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

