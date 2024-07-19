State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

SWK stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. 324,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,070. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

