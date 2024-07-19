State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of XPO worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 1,481.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
XPO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.78. 225,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
