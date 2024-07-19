State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

ALLY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.79. 730,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.