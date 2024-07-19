State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 25.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Incyte by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $65.39. 314,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

