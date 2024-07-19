State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 327,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $205,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $221.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $231.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average of $215.09. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

