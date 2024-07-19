State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,387,000 after buying an additional 348,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN remained flat at $83.34 during midday trading on Friday. 161,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

