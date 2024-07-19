State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.95 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,001 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 51.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 135,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 45,879 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 138,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 747.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,455 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 2,307,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,385,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

