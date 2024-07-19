State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $47.67 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,061 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $47,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $74.75. 947,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

