State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of HubSpot worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in HubSpot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.21. 246,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,722. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.34.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

