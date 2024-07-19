State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 11,497 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,780 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 166,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,757. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

