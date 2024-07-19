State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,309 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Okta worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,566,381 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $93.15. 308,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

