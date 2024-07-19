State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 69,201 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $45,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.61.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.