State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Allegion by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.54. 98,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

