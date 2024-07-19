State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 248,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.