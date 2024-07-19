State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,130,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,007,000 after buying an additional 185,634 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CFG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

