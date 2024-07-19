State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $36,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.01. 486,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.03, a PEG ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

