State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,477 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Roblox worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
