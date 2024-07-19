State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 87,642 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

