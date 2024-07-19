Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

