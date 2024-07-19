Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

