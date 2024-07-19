Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share.
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD
Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.