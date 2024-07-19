Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

