Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $275.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.84.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $217.65 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

