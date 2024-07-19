Stifel Nicolaus Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $25.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.