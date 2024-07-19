Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $14.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

