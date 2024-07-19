Stifel Nicolaus Lowers RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $7.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RES. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

RPC Price Performance

RES opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RPC by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPC by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 278,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

