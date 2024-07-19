Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,565 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 438% compared to the typical volume of 1,406 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.72. 339,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,985. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

