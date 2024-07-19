StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

