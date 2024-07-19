StockNews.com Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $154.79 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock worth $6,828,964 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

