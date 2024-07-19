StockNews.com Upgrades Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to Hold

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 8.6 %

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $544.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

