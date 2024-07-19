Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

SSYS opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

