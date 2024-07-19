Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $671,211.72 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $671,211.72 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.68 or 0.05255172 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00042086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

