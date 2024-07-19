Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,867,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.76. 2,896,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,506. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.49 and a 200-day moving average of $255.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

