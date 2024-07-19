Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $97.76 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 28.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 15.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $97,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 38,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

