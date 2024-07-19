Substratum 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.10 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $6.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002392 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

