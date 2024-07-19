Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.06 ($14.20) and last traded at €13.09 ($14.23). Approximately 224,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.10 ($14.24).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

