SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 7.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 83,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 294,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

