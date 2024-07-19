Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

