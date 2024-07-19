Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.11.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$8.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.